JSO: Arrest made in Springfield area murder

Investigators believe three people were at home when someone pulled out a gun. Police say Eric J. Minton was the one who fired.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An investigation into a Springfield area murder has resulted in the arrest of a Jacksonville man.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has arrested Eric J. Minton, 44, in connection to the crime. He was initially arrested for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. However, police say it was later determined Minton shot the victim and a warrant was obtained and he was subsequently arrested for felony murder.

JSO says in the late evening hours of Feb. 20, officers responded to a reported shooting in the 200 block of West 7th Street. Upon arrival, officers located an adult man suffering from what appeared to be a single gunshot wound.

The man was pronounced dead by JFRD.