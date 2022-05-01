Jacksonville police say arrest made in fatal shooting at Southside apartment complex

Police have not released the name of the person they have in custody. Last week police said they were searching for Corey Simms Jr.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has told First Coast News Tuesday that a person has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting Jan. 3 at a Southside apartment complex. Police have not released the name or circumstance related to the arrest.

Last week, police said they were searching for Corey Simms Jr. believing he had information about the killing at Ciel Luxury Apartments on Skyway Drive shortly after 2 a.m.

Officer arrived on the scene and found a man lying outside a car in the parking lot. Police said he was unresponsive and was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

During the course of the investigation, officers learned that the victim had been shot.