Arrest made in fatal 2021 incident involving racing vehicles in Woodstock area

Police say a woman in the passenger seat of a vehicle not involved in the racing was ejected and died at the scene.

A man has been arrested in connection to a fatal 2021 incident where a woman was killed after being caught in between two speeding vehicles in the Woodstock area of Jacksonville.

Kiari Hill, 27, was charged with vehicular homicide, reckless driving causing serious bodily injury and racing on a highway.

On July 16, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says that a group of young people were possibly racing each other in the 1000 block of Edgewood Avenue around 11:30 a.m. when a silver Dodge Charger crashed into a Nissan Sentra.

JSO says the female in the passenger seat of the Nissan, who was not involved in the racing, was ejected and died at the scene. The driver, also a woman, was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Nobody in the Nissan was wearing a seatbelt, police say.

A preliminary investigation shows that the Dodge Charger was possibly racing another dark-colored Dodge vehicle north on Edgewood when it crashed into the Nissan, which JSO says was not involved.

Police say the Dodge Charger flipped several times before coming to a rest in a nearby parking lot.

JSO says the vehicle had been speeding, judging by the scene of the wreck.