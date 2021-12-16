Man arrested in connection to 73-year-old woman killed in Fernandina Beach

The Fernandina Beach Police Department found 73-year-old Colleen Potts dead while responding to a wellbeing check.

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — The Fernandina Beach Police Department found 73-year-old Colleen Potts dead in a residence on Sunday, Oct. 24 while responding to a wellbeing check.

After further investigation, Fernandina local Shawn Lamont Wigham, 47, has since been arrested in connection to Pott's death.

Wigham is currently charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Homicide and Burglary charges are expected to be filed Friday, according to a release from law enforcement.

Officials said Wigham had previously done handyman work at the residence where Potts died.

The caller dialed 911 due to the door of the house being open and dogs running around.

When police arrived, they found the garage door leading into the main part of the home open, along with the inner door to the home, the report says.

During a secondary search of the home, police found a woman later identified as Potts lying face down on the couch in the living room.

Potts was house-sitting for the homeowner, according to a news release from police.

Nassau County Fire and Rescue crews arrived on the scene and pronounced Potts dead at the scene, the report says. Police set up a perimeter outside the home and called the Fernandina Beach Investigative Division to the scene.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement assisted in processing the scene, which lasted hours with it clearing at around 3:30 p.m. Monday.

"This is believed to be an isolated incident and there is no immediate threat to the community," the release says.