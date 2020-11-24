Murder arrest made after woman shot to death at Jacksonville park

Officers obtained a suspect description from a witness and located and detained a person of interest.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has arrested a man in connection to the shooting death of a woman at a park on the Westside Monday morning.

Deiondre Lewis, 22, was charged with second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and carrying a concealed firearm.

Police say the incident happened around 10 a.m. at Normandy Park located in the 1700 block of Lindsey Road. When emergency crews arrived, a woman was found with a single gunshot wound. JFRD pronounced her dead at the scene.

Officers obtained a suspect description from a witness and located and detained a person of interest matching that description. That person was later identified by police as Lewis.