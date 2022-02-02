Arrest made after officer-involved shooting in Northwest Jacksonville

A family was monitoring their child's social media when they saw a Facebook Live being recorded in what they recognized as their home.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man has been arrested in connection to an officer-involved shooting in Jacksonville's Royal Terrace area last week, according to documents obtained from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Ja'quez Donyell Boyette, 19, was arrested on Feb. 2 and charged with carrying a concealed firearm and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a child.

A large majority of the police report is redacted, so it's unclear what Boyette's alleged role in the incident was.

A young male was in critical condition following the shooting, according to JSO Chief of Investigations Chief TK Waters.

Waters says on Feb. 1 at about 9:57 p.m., a family was monitoring their child's social media when they saw a Facebook Live being recorded in what they recognized as their home on Spring Grove Avenue. In the video, the family saw three men, all wearing masks and holding guns.

Waters said it is possible one of three men lives at the home, but have not confirmed that yet. Waters said police have not seen the Facebook Live video.

According to Waters, the family told police about the video, and two officers responded, thinking the home was being burglarized.

When the officers arrived at the scene, they saw three men matching the description given by the family, Waters said. When the officers approached the men, they began to run, dropping three semi-automatic firearms.

According to Waters, one of the officers said, "Drop the gun," and then fired his weapon. It is unknown how many shots were fired.

One of the men was shot. First responders took him to the hospital, where he was in critical condition. Waters did not identify the person, but said that he was "young." No officers were hurt during the incident.