ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The man investigators say was driving a car in a hit-and-run crash that left a woman dead early Friday morning is now facing charges.

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office Traffic Homicide Branch arrested 32-year-old Daniel Vickery of St. Augustine Friday afternoon. Deputies said they compiled a list of vehicles identified in the area at the time of the crash Friday morning and began a search in several counties for each of the vehicles.

Friday afternoon, deputies approached a home in St. Augustine where they saw a car that immediately became a vehicle of interest. Deputies said they contacted Vickery, who lived at the home.

After interviewing Vickery and seizing his car, deputies made the arrest. Vickery was charged with leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death.

The crash happened shorting after 5 a.m. Friday. Deputies were alerted to a person in the roadway along International Golf Parkway who had apparently been hit by a car.

Evidence at the scene indicates the woman was walking in or near the traffic-way when she was hit by the car, deputies said.