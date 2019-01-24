The arraignment date has been rescheduled for a suspect who allegedly gunned down an Alabama police officer originally from Clay County.

The arraignment for Marco Perez, 19, who is charged with the Capital Murder of Officer Sean Tuder has been rescheduled for Feb. 4 at 2:30 p.m., in Mobile.

FCN has reached out to find out why the hearing was rescheduled.

RELATED: Alabama police officer from Jacksonville ambushed, killed in shooting

During a press conference in Mobile, Ala. on Tuesday, Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste said Tuder was working undercover when he got a tip about the suspect Marco Perez on Sunday. When Tuder responded to the scene, he didn't have any backup, Battiste said.

Battiste said Perez got into a scuffle with Tuder in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Leroy Stevens Road on Sunday. During the scuffle, Perez pulled out a weapon and fired multiple times, striking and killing Tuder.

RELATED: POLICE: Weapon used in fatal shooting of Alabama officer was stolen from unlocked car

Services will be held at the Dauphin Way Baptist Church at 11 am in Mobile on Friday followed by graveside services in Mobile Memorial Gardens.

Flowers should be sent to Dauphin Way Baptist Church, 3661 Dauphin St, Mobile, AL 36608. Donations may be made to the Mobile Police Department Foundation. Condolences may be offered at www.mobilefuneralservice.com.