TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County deputies discovered what they say was an illegal cockfighting ring after executing a search warrant with animal control.

Deputies responded to some property around 9 a.m. Tuesday on South 70th Street. The Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center seized around 60 roosters and four dogs, deputies say.

A stolen firearm from a 2015 case out of Pasco County was also found, along with a small amount of marijuana, according to law enforcement.

Irma Arcaaya, 54, Rogel Perez, 76, Pedro Rodriguez, 54, and Lazo Fernandez, 71, were all arrested and have been charged with owning equipment for animal fighting and possession of an animal for fighting.

This is an ongoing investigation.

What other people are reading right now:

►Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.