Three arrested after armed robbery turns into police chase in Northwest Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three people have been arrested in connection to an armed robbery that turned into a police pursuit in Northeast Jacksonville this past weekend.

Deonte Dickerson, 18, was charged with armed robbery, possession of over 20 grams of marijuana and resisting an officer

O'Mareon Blank, 19, was charged with armed robbery and possession of over 20 grams of marijuana

A 17-year-old boy, who First Coast News is not naming due to his age, was charged with armed robbery, fleeing and eluding, resisting an officer, disobeying change of lane device, disobeying a traffic control device, running a stop sign, failure to wear a seatbelt, speeding and possession of over 20 grams of marijuana

According to a police report, officers were dispatched to the 5000 block of Soutel Drive around 6:30 p.m. Saturday in reference to an armed robbery.

Upon arrival, JSO says officers spoke with the victim, who stated that he was on his way to work when he stopped at the Legends Center to use the restroom. Once he pulled into the parking lot, he was flagged down by a man later identified as O’Mareon.

The victim stated his car was broken, and he needed a jump. Police say the victim parked his vehicle beside the suspect's vehicle. Once the victim parked and exited the vehicle, two men got out of the backseat of the suspect vehicle. The two men were later identified as the 17-year-old and Deonte Dickerson.

The three suspects told the victim to start running, and the victim ran from the Legends Center to the Leander J Shaw Jr Street bus stop.

A witness told police they witnessed the robbery taking place and followed the suspect vehicle without losing sight of it. That witness was able to provide dispatch with constant updates on the suspect’s movements.

The witness advised dispatch when they exited the vehicle at the Raceway located at 1040 Golfair Blvd. Blank was taken into custody by an off duty officer.

The vehicle took off with two suspects still inside. Police say the car was fleeing from the gas station and heading towards interstate 95.

JSO says an officer rammed it in the rear driver’s side quarter panel with a marked patrol vehicle at the intersection of Golfair Blvd. and I-95 Southbound on ramp. The vehicle continued onto I-95 South with no lights on at a high rate of speed, JSO said.

Due to the individuals inside the vehicle believed to have committed a violent forcible felony and being a continued danger to the public, JSO says a vehicle pursuit ensued.

The vehicle ran a red light at Luna St. and Highway Avenue and a PIT maneuver was performed by JSO, which was successful. The vehicle lost control and came to rest against a tree on the side of Highway Avenue.

Police say multiple officers arrived at the crash scene and a felony takedown was conducted. The passenger, Dickerson, complied and exited the vehicle and was taken into custody.

The 17-year-old driver was given multiple commands which police say he was not following. Therefore, a canine was deployed to assist in removing him from the vehicle, and he was taken into custody.