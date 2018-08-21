A man has been arrested months after he allegedly brandished a box cutter and forced a woman to have sex with him.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has arrested Anthony Grier, 54, for the alleged sexual battery of a woman in February.

In February the victim told police that Grier, who was unknown to her, approached her while she was charging her phone, took her phone and showed her a box cutter threatening to kill her if she did not go with him. He dragged her to a dumpster and forced sexual intercourse with her. She was able to provide police with information to create a sketch.

On August 14, a warrant was issued for Grier's arrest. On August 16, the FWC approached Grier in reference to someone who had illegal fish and upon running his name, realized he had a warrant for sexual battery and he was arrested.

