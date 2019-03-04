Police are searching for a suspect who escaped from a hospital after an armed robbery on Tuesday.

Lauren Owens, 36, is wanted for armed burglary, aggravated assault, and criminal mischief.

Around midnight, a burglary was reported in the area of St. Augustine Road and Emerson Street, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said. Police say that Owens broke a window and entered a home. The victim of the burglary told police that the Owens cut himself on the window while entering the home.

Police say that Owens grabbed a kitchen knife and proceeded to come after the victim, trying to cut him. The victim told police that he too grabbed a knife to defend himself and the suspect grabbed the blade of it, cutting his hand even more.

Meanwhile, JSO received a call of a person who had been cut near Jernigan and Grant Roads. Police responded and picked up a man, later identified as Owens, and took him to a local hospital.

Police determined that Owens was the suspect to that burglary incident in the area of St. Augustine Road and Emerson Street.

After the suspect met with doctors, they advised the suspect would be transported to a different hospital to treat his injuries. An officer left the room to speak to doctors and when the officer returned, Owens had left the hospital room.

Police say Owens was last seen leaving Memorial Hospital located at 3625 S. University Blvd. wearing a white tank top, dark sweatpants, had a red pullover sweater in his hand, and a cast on his left hand.

If you see this suspect, call 911. Anyone who has any information in reference to this suspect is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email us at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.