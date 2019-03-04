Police have located the suspect who escaped from a hospital after an armed robbery last week.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, Lauren Owens, 36, called the agency and told them he could be located on a dead end street in the Marietta area.

Owens was wanted for armed burglary, aggravated assault, and criminal mischief. Now, he'll also face escape charges.

Police say that last Tuesday a burglary was reported in the area of St. Augustine Road and Emerson Street. Owens broke a window and entered a home, according to police. The victim of the burglary told police that the Owens cut himself on the window while entering the home.

Police say that Owens grabbed a kitchen knife and proceeded to come after the victim, trying to cut him. The victim told police that he too grabbed a knife to defend himself and the suspect grabbed the blade of it, cutting his hand even more.

Meanwhile, JSO received a call of a person who had been cut near Jernigan and Grant Roads. Police responded and picked up a man, later identified as Owens, and took him to a local hospital.

Police determined that Owens was the suspect to that burglary incident in the area of St. Augustine Road and Emerson Street.

After the suspect met with doctors, they advised the suspect would be transported to a different hospital to treat his injuries. An officer left the room to speak to doctors and when the officer returned, Owens had left the hospital room.