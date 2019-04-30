A man considered armed and dangerous and wanted by Tennessee law enforcement may be in the Jacksonville area, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) says.

Kameron Maurice Leslie is wanted by the Chattanooga Police Department and the TBI for first-degree murder. He was added to the TBI's Most Wanted list, with a reward of $2,500 issued for his whereabouts.

Leslie is described as a 30-year-old black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is six feet tall and around 180 pounds.

The TBI said they gathered information Tuesday, April 30 that Leslie may be in the area of Jacksonville, Florida.