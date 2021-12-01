'Armed and dangerous' fugitive subject of police search

JSO said 42-year-old Robert C. Lee is wanted on armed robbery and aggravated assault charges out of Telfair County, Georgia. He is believed to be in Jacksonville.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for help from the community assisting the United States Marshals Service in locating a fugitive described as "armed and dangerous."

JSO said 42-year-old Robert C. Lee is wanted on armed robbery and aggravated assault charges out of Telfair County, Georgia. He is believed to be in the Jacksonville area, according to a news release sent by police.

While assisting U.S. Marshals, JSO officers responded to the 1000 block of Grant Street, where investigators believed the suspect was inside a home. Officers surrounded the area and a SWAT callout was initiated, with officers attempting to reach the suspect inside the home, JSO said in the news release.

After their attempts proved unsuccessful, marshals and JSO officers entered the home to try to find the suspect, the release says, but he was not found inside.

Lee is described as 6 feet tall, weighing 200 pounds, with brown hair and a partially bald head. It is not known what clothing he was wearing, according to the news release.

Anyone who has seen Lee or who may know his location is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. You can also remain anonymous and could receive a reward up to $3,000 by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.