A student was found with a knife at Lake Lucina Elementary in Arlington Tuesday and made threats to harm someone, according to a spokesperson with Duval County Public Schools.

The student was detained without incident after a tip from another student, a spokesperson told First Coast News Wednesday. The knife was confiscated and the matter was referred to law enforcement.

" ... resolving conflict is a matter of words and dialog, and should never involve any form of physical confrontation," Tracey A. Pierce with Duval County Public Schools said. "If students are struggling with how to handle situations with other students, please encourage them to bring those situations to trusted teachers and other adults at schools. Positive intervention is in everyone’s best interest."

Pierce says DCPS can't disclose how the student will be reprimanded. However, she said elementary school students who bring items like knives to school face consequences ranging from one-to-five day suspension, teen court, or a referral to be placed in an alternative school.

© 2018 WTLV