Arlington road blocked off due to police activity

JSO has Theresa Drive blocked from Dibble Circle East to Jefferson Road, but police on the scene did not say what type of activity they were conducting.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — An Arlington-area road is blocked off due to police activity Friday morning.

The road is blocked off at Theresa Drive from Dibble Circle East to Jefferson Road. That's near Brookview Elementary School and a residential neighborhood.

A Jacksonville Sheriff's Office command van is set up on the scene and there are multiple officers within the perimeter, according to a First Coast News crew in the area.

Despite multiple police units in the area, the scene was quiet, according to our crew at the scene. A JSO officer is at the end of the road lifting the police tape for neighbors leaving their homes.

A lieutenant at the scene did not say what type of activity police were conducting, but said there will not be a news briefing because it doesn't qualify. JSO will send out a statement "at a later time," the officer said.