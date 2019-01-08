A man was arrested after he and his family beat up a man and his fiance with a metal pipe and wooden bats in the couple's front yard. The dispute started over a camper trailer, the Nassau County Sheriff's Office said.

Mark Wade Tyson, 35, was arrested but the police report indicates that three other relatives, Shane Tyson, "Little Mark" Lee Tyson, and Britton Tyson were also involved in the beating.

Nassau deputies said Joseph Calloway and his fiance, Jaime Skinner were in the process of buying a camper from Adam Tyson. They had already reportedly paid a down payment on the camper and had an agreement to finish the purchase in installments.

The sheriff's office said on July 5, the two parties had a disagreement on the actual owner of the camper.

Deputies discovered a series of text messages were exchanged between a brother of Adam Tyson and a friend of Joseph Calloway, Michael Youmans, in relation to the possession of the camper.

That evening, members of the Tyson family, Mark Wade Tyson, Shane Tyson, "Little Mark" Tyson, and Britton Tyson went to Calloway's home in Hilliard, Florida without Calloway's consent or knowledge, the sheriff's office said.

Upon entrance, deputies said the Tyson family told Calloway and Skinner they were here for a "one-on-one fight" between one of their family members and Michael Youmans-- Calloway's friend.

Deputies said Calloway and Skinner told the family to leave their house, but they didn't.

In the front yard, deputies said Skinner attempted to de-escalate the situation, asking again for the family to leave the yard. The sheriff's office said Shane Tyson struck her in the head with a metal pipe.

Deputies said Calloway tried to flee across his yard as the other family members took out wooden bats and pursued him.

The family caught up to Calloway and started beating him, Calloway told deputies.

The sheriff's office said Calloway suffered a black eye, a broken nose, several broken ribs, a fractured spine, and numerous bruises and contusions to his arms and legs.

Calloway was transported to the Trauma Unit at UF-Shands Hospital in Jacksonville.

The sheriff's office said the Tyson family fled the scene before police arrived.

On July 12, the sheriff's office said Calloway picked Mark Wade Tyson out of a lineup of six individuals.

Mark Wade Tyson was arrested and charged with felony battery, aggravated battery, and armed trespassing.

When asked about the status of the other family members, the Nassau County Sheriff's Office told First Coast News the case is still under investigation.