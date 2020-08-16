Argument leads to shooting at Edgewood gas station

When police arrived, they found the victim suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — One person was shot following Saturday night following an argument at an Edgewood gas station, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police got a call about the shooting around 11:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Edgewood Avenue.

When police arrived, they found the victim suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital.

While investigating, JSO learned that the shooting was caused by an argument at a nearby gas station. The parties involved left the area in their vehicles, one of those vehicles crashed, then shots were fired, police said.

JSO believes they have those involved detained.