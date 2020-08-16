Argument leads to shooting at Edgewood gas station

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — One person was shot following Saturday night following an argument at an Edgewood gas station, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
Police got a call about the shooting around 11:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Edgewood Avenue.
When police arrived, they found the victim suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital.
While investigating, JSO learned that the shooting was caused by an argument at a nearby gas station. The parties involved left the area in their vehicles, one of those vehicles crashed, then shots were fired, police said.
JSO believes they have those involved detained.
No one else was hurt and police aren't looking for any other suspects.