Argument leads to man being shot in the leg in Arlington home with other's inside

Police said the person suspected of shooting the victim fled the scene in an unknown motorcycle before officers arrived.

An argument led to a man being shot in the leg late Saturday night in an Arlington area home, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police said around 11:30 p.m., officers responded to a home located in the 8900 block of Jasper Road after receiving reports that a person had been shot.

At the home, officers found a man with a gunshot wound to his leg. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment of his non-life-threatening injuries, the sheriff's office said.

Initial investigations show that the victim along with three or 4 other people were inside the home. For an unknown reason, an argument started which led to the suspect shooting the victim once.

A witness inside the home where the incident happened is cooperating with police as they investigate the shooting. At this time, the suspect's identity has not been released.