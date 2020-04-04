An argument between two men Saturday led to a shooting at an apartment complex in the Lackawanna area, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

At 5:20 a.m., officers responded to Building 10 of an apartment complex located at 104 King Street after receiving reports of a shooting.

One man with critical injuries and another man with non-life-threatening injuries were taken to local hospitals.

Witnesses told police, that the men were involved in an argument before the shooting took place. The incident took place in the breezeway and no other people were injured, police said.

At this time, police are not looking for any other suspect and investigators are currently looking into exactly what happened, police said.