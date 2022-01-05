In less than 7 hours, three shootings and a fatal stabbing in Jacksonville

Two of the shooting victims also died.

JACKSONVILLE, Florida — Between the 10 pm. Saturday night and 4:47 a.m. Sunday morning in Jacksonville, two people were shot (one shooting was fatal) and a man died after being stabbed.

The first incident occured when officers were dispatched to a report of an adult male who had been stabbed, Sgt. Hopely with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit told reporters. The incident took place in the 2600 block of Waterbluff Drive.

The victim was already dead when first responders from the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department arrived on the scene.

Detectives are conducting interviews with witnesses who were at the scene, Hopely said.

At 11:40 p.m., JSO officers were called to a report of a man shot in the 5400 block of Kennerly Road. They found a gunshot victim inside of a car -- he was also dead when officers arrived, Hopely said.

There was no suspect information as of 4:45 a.m. Saturday night.

At 1:44 a.m., a third adult male was also a victim of violent crime. The victim in a shooting on 4200 Moncrief Road West was found with a single gunshot wound to the leg. He was transported by JFRD to UF Health with non-life threatening injuries.

Another fatal shooting occured sometime before a media briefing at 4:47 a.m. First Coast News is still gathering information on this incident, but officers told the media that a female victim was found dead inside her car on at the 7300 block of Lem Turner Road.