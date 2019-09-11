JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The suspects in a shooting that happened at an apartment complex on the Southside near the St. Johns Town Center have been arrested, according to an email sent to the apartment complex's residents.

Police said the shooting happened Friday night at around 9 p.m. at the Century of Deerwood Apartments located at 8450 Gate Parkway W.

When police arrived on the scene, they found a man in his early 20s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The following Saturday, residents of the apartment complex received an email from management saying the shooting was an isolated incident between two individuals that were visiting the community. The email said the suspects have been apprehended.

First Coast News reached out to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office for confirmation and will update this story once we've heard back.

