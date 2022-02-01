Update: Southside apartment complex death involved shooting, incident report shows

Police said a man was found lying outside of a car in the parking lot at Ciel Luxury Apartments.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous report)

An incident report suggests that the man found dead in the parking lot of a Southside apartment complex early Sunday morning was shot, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Officers initially responded to a report of a traffic crash at Ciel Luxury Apartments on Skyway Drive shortly after 2 a.m.

Upon arrival, they found a man lying outside a car in the parking lot. Police said he was unresponsive and was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The man has not been identified.

Medical staff at the hospital told investigators that the man's injuries were not consistent with a traffic accident.

The incident report indicates that the man was injured by a gunshot. However, the official cause of death is pending an autopsy from the Medical Examiner's office.

Detectives say foul play is suspected.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call JSO's non-emergency number at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. You can also remain anonymous by calling First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.