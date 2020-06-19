Woman who received 'Tony' letter says she was followed home

Most of the notes have been found after women have come out of a store and include different phone numbers, but Nicole Henry’s story is a bit different.

DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. — Dozens of women across Duval County say they're feeling uneasy and unsafe after finding notes on their cars from a person calling himself Tony.

“It started in April that we know of, so there must be a lot of people he’s reached out to and scared, because a couple of months down the line and no one has seen Tony," Nicole Henry said.

One morning at the end of April, Henry says she went out to her car that was parked outside of her apartment complex in Springfield.

She found a note from “Tony” using words like beautiful to describe her and her children.

It also mentioned that he had seen her at the Red Food Truck, which is where Henry said she was the night before.

“That means the guy Tony followed me the day before after he had seen me at the Red Truck, and came back that night to actually leave the letter," she explained.

Henry said it’s made her uncomfortable to be in her own home.

“I don’t go outside unless I have to go somewhere. I don’t let my kids go outside no more unless I’m close by," she said. "It’s just a whole change -- you don’t know what might happen.”