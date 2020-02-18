FORT VALLEY, Ga. — Law enforcement officials have recovered the body of missing Fort Valley student Anitra Gunn.

According to GBI Special Agent JT Ricketson, her body was recovered in Crawford County near the Peach-Crawford county line.

In a Tuesday evening news conference, Peach County Sheriff Terry Deese took questions from reporters about the search for Gunn.

He says task force members were out riding on the ground Tuesday afternoon because weather was not favorable for an aerial search.

He says based on bushes and sticks found in the grill of her car on Saturday, investigators had narrowed down an area they needed to search.

At around 3:20 p.m., they found a body partially covered near Greer Road 'as if someone tried to hide it' and a piece of a car.

Deese concluded by saying that Gunn's boyfriend is a person of interest in the case and that they have taken him in a third time for an interview, but he has NOT been arrested.

The body will be sent to the GBI Crime Lab to be positively identified.

TIMELINE

It all started on Friday, Feb. 14. when Anitra spoke to her father as he wished her a happy Valentine’s Day.

Hours later, calls and texts from her friends went unanswered leading police to do a welfare check at her apartment.

Authorities said nothing seemed out of place at her apartment that would lead them to believe a struggle happened.

"She never texted them back, didn't call them back. That's when we knew something is definitely out of whack," said her father, Christopher Gunn.

The next day, her father drove down from Atlanta to file a missing person’s report and Anitra’s car was found in a neighbor’s yard on Belle Street with a missing bumper.

Peach County Sheriff's Office

Come Monday, a task force between agencies was formed to assist in the search near Chestnut Hill Road home (the house of her boyfriend’s aunt) where Anitra was last seen.

On Tuesday, authorities announced a $5,000 reward for information on her location, and investigators were out in Taylor County after an anonymous tip. Peach Sheriff Terry Deese says nothing noteworthy was found there.

WHO IS GUNN?

Anitra is a 2016 graduate of West Lake High School in Atlanta and is currently a senior agriculture major at Fort Valley State University.

Investigators are unsure of what she might have been wearing, but she is described as 5’7” tall, 165 pounds, and having black hair and brown eyes.

MORE ON THE ANITRA GUNN CASE

Timeline: The disappearance of Fort Valley State student Anitra Gunn

Crimestoppers, law enforcement agencies offer $5,000 reward for information on Anitra Gunn

'She never texted them back': Crews search for Anitra Gunn at last spotted location

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.