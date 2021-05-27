Animal cruelty charges lead to arrest of former JSO chief

Former Asst. Chief Robert Drummond is in jail, facing felony charges of cruelty to animals.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A former assistant chief with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is in jail, facing charges of animal cruelty.

According to information available through the Duval County Jail, former JSO Assistant Chief Robert Drummond is being held following his arrest related to felony charges of cruelty to animals/intentionally causes cruel death/unnecessary suffering.

A Fraternal Order of Police representative confirmed Drummond's arrest.

Drummond is due in court Friday morning for his initial court appearance.