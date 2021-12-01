Florida firefighter pictured in Capitol riot charged

The Sanford Fire Department placed Andrew Williams on leave without pay.

SANFORD, Fla. — A Florida firefighter faces federal charges for his alleged involvement in the U.S. Capitol riot.

Andrew Williams of Sanford was arrested Tuesday and charged with disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and knowingly entering the temporary residence of the president without authority to do so, records show.

The FBI confirmed his arrest and said he was due in court Tuesday afternoon. If convicted, he could receive a fine or up to six months in prison, WKMG-TV reports.

The CBS affiliate says Williams was pictured pointing to a placard for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi while wearing a "Trump" hat.

Pelosi's office was ransacked by rioters during the insurrection of the Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump.

A photo emailed to News 6 has led to the identification of a Sanford firefighter who was among the President Donald Trump supporters who entered the Capitol building on Wednesday. https://t.co/PPPq2Yorfk — News 6 WKMG (@news6wkmg) January 7, 2021

One man, Richard Barnett of Arkansas, was pictured sitting at a desk inside the House Speaker's office with his feet on the desk. He was charged with entering or remaining in a restricted building without law entry, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, and theft of public money, property or records.

The Sanford Fire Department last week said it was investigating William's alleged involvement. He has been with the department since 2016, the Associated Press reports.

Following Williams' arrest Tuesday, the department placed him on leave without pay pending the conclusion of the investigation.

"We hold the men and women in this department to the highest standards. It saddens me that the actions of one individual have tarnished the hard work and dedication that the rest of the department puts forth on a daily basis," Chief Craig Radzak said in a statement. "Our investigation will continue in conjunction with the current federal criminal investigation.

"As is policy with any type of policy violation, including a criminal violation, an internal administrative process must be followed in order to ensure a thorough investigation with a just conclusion. I ask for the public’s patience as we move through this process."

