Parents arrested on charges of child abuse in Baker County

Parents of a six-month-old son were arrested on charges of child abuse last week in Baker County.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The parents of a six-month-old child were arrested last week in Baker County after an investigation concluded, according to the Baker County Sheriff's Office.

On April 28, Donald Holland, 23, and Andrea Southard, 22, were taken into custody by BCSO detectives after the investigation revealed the two had been abusing and neglecting their infant.

The investigation found that the child suffered a total of six broken bones in his upper and lower extremities. The sheriff's office believes that some of the son's injuries occurred several weeks or months prior and had gone untreated.