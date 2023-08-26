Atlantic Beach man arrested, accused of installing cameras inside woman's home, watching live feed

34-year-old Bradley Spinks faces felony charges of video voyeurism and unlawful use of a two-way communications device.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An Atlantic Beach man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly installing cameras in a St. John County woman's home and then watching a live feed from the cameras of her inside the home, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

Bradley Spinks, 34, was arrested in St. Augustine on Wednesday at 4:22 p.m. Spinks allegedly installed cameras inside the unidentified woman's home, located on the television in her bedroom and living room where the woman had an expectation of privacy, according to the arrest report. The report states this action was done without the woman's knowledge and that "during a controlled phone call," Spinks admitted to putting the cameras up, the sheriff's office says.

On June 15, 2023 at 7:08 p.m., one camera captured an image of Spinks' face and on July 26, 2023 at 10:03 p.m., another camera captured the woman inside her bedroom, the arrest report states.

Police say Spinks would log into an application and do live feed if he had any "suspicion," calling it a "peace of mind."