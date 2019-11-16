FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — An Amber Alert is issued Saturday for two Fort Lauderdale children, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Four-month-old Lei'Loni McLendon and 1-year-old Devante McLendon Jr. were last seen Saturday in the 1300 block of Northwest 5th Avenue, FDLE said. Lei'Loni McLendon was wearing a dark blue, long sleeve onesie and Devante McLendon Jr. was last seen wearing a Marvel Comics onesie.

Lei'Loni McLendon is a girl with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 1 foot 9 inches tall and weighs 15 pounds. Devante McLendon Jr. is a boy with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 2 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 25 pounds.

They may be in the company of 23-year-old Devante McLendon Sr., according to law enforcement. Devante McLendon Sr. has brown hair and brown eyes. He weighs 220 pounds and is 6 feet tall.

They may be traveling in a white 2020 Chevrolet Silverado with the Florida tag number KCUQ09.

If you see them, call your local law enforcement.

Four-month-old Lei'Loni McLendon and 1-year-old Devante McLendon Jr. were last seen in Fort Lauderdale, FDLE said.

FDLE

Devante McLendon Sr. is believed to be with two missing children from Fort Lauderdale, according to FDLE.

FDLE