FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — An Amber Alert is issued Saturday for two Fort Lauderdale children, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
Four-month-old Lei'Loni McLendon and 1-year-old Devante McLendon Jr. were last seen Saturday in the 1300 block of Northwest 5th Avenue, FDLE said. Lei'Loni McLendon was wearing a dark blue, long sleeve onesie and Devante McLendon Jr. was last seen wearing a Marvel Comics onesie.
Lei'Loni McLendon is a girl with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 1 foot 9 inches tall and weighs 15 pounds. Devante McLendon Jr. is a boy with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 2 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 25 pounds.
They may be in the company of 23-year-old Devante McLendon Sr., according to law enforcement. Devante McLendon Sr. has brown hair and brown eyes. He weighs 220 pounds and is 6 feet tall.
They may be traveling in a white 2020 Chevrolet Silverado with the Florida tag number KCUQ09.
If you see them, call your local law enforcement.