This is a breaking story and will be continuously updated.

An AMBER Alert was issued for a 7-year-old boy and 1-year-old baby last seen in Dallas on Sunday after their mother was found dead, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Dallas police said they believe Jorden Rodgers, 7, and Julien Rodgers, 1, have been abducted by Johnnie Ray Palmore, the boys' father.

The children's mother was found killed at Halston Apartments, Dallas police told WFAA.

Authorities believe the children are in grave or immediate danger. The AMBER Alert covers parts of Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana.

Palmore is a 33-year-old man with long gold dreadlocks, brown hair and hazel eyes. He is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 155 pounds, according to authorities.

Photo of Johnnie Ray Palmore, 33

Texas Dept. of Public Safety

Jorden has black hair and brown eyes, with long dread locks. He is about 4 feet tall and weighs about 60 pounds. Julien also has black hair and brown eyes. He weighs about 25 pounds and is around 2 feet tall, authorities said.

The boys were last seen around 8 p.m. Sunday on the 8000 block of Ferguson Road in Dallas, according to authorities.

A Dallas police car sat outside the Halston Apartments on Feb. 10, 2020. A woman was found killed there, and her two children are missing, police say.

Chris Sadeghi/WFAA

Dallas officers found Latiffiney Rodger, 26, dead in the apartment during a welfare check on Sunday, officials said.

Police said the cause of her death was homicidal violence.

Police activated a regional AMBER Alert after they discovered the children were missing during the investigation, officials said.

Her death marks at least the 21st homicide in Dallas so far in 2020.

Anyone with any information should immediately call 911 or Dallas police at 214-671-4312.

This is a developing story.