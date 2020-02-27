ST. MARYS, Ga. — The Camden County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Levi’s call for three missing children in St. Marys.

According to a news release from Georgia State Patrol, the children were reportedly abducted by their father around noon Wednesday.

They’re asking people to be on the lookout for a black 2019 Toyota Tundra with tag #RTQ7135. It could have a 2019 Coleman camper attached to it.

State patrol says it’s being driven by Marshall Gentry, and that he is heavily armed and known to be suicidal.

The three children were identified as 6-year-old Meadow Gentry, 5-year-old Autumn Gentry, and 3-year-old Kole Gentry.

If you see them or know their location, you should call 911 OR Camden County Chief Deputy Chuck Byerly at 912-510-5100.