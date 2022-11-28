Jacksonville woman connected to Amber Alert facing false imprisonment charges

An Amber Alert urging Duval County residents to call police if they saw Heaven Ulshafer and her daughter was issued Sunday night.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Heaven Ulshafer, one of the two subjects of an Amber Alert issued Sunday night in Duval County, was arrested on charges of false imprisonment.

She appeared in front of a Duval County judge Monday. The judge read her charges of false imprisonment and possession of a controlled substance. Her bond was set at $450,005 -- the judge said that the court could not be sure that Ulshafer wouldn't leave the area or fail to appear for future hearings.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement sent out the Amber Alert, seeking the location of Ulshafer and Kaitlyn LaRocca.

Court documents show that Ulshafer is LaRocca's mother, but does not have custody of her.

A few hours later, Kaitlyn was found safely, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, and the Amber Alert was cancelled.

Ulshafer is not allowed within 5,000 feet of the victim of the crime. The judge did not confirm if the victim was Kaitlyn.