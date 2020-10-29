Amazon shooting suspect pleads not guilty to murder

Daisean Thomas Biffle says he's not guilty of 2nd degree murder following a deadly shooting and attempted suicide at the Northside fulfilment center.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The man accused of shooting and killing the mother of one of his children at the Amazon fulfillment center on the Northside last month says he is not guilty of second-degree murder.

The arraignment for 22-year-old Daisean Thomas Biffle took place Thursday morning via video conference.

Biffle was arrested in September on a second-degree murder charge after police say he shot and killed a 22-year-old woman at the center at 12900 Pecan Park Road. Biffle then shot himself in an effort to commit suicide, police said. He was briefly hospitalized, but was sent to jail days later.

The victim has been identified as Ebony Nicholas on a "Rest In Heaven" tribute page on Facebook. The Raines High School graduate had at least one child with the man arrested in her death, Daisean Thomas Biffle, according to an older Facebook page image he posted in July 2017.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said officers were called to the scene shortly after 7:15 p.m. on Sept. 29. At the scene, police said officers found Biffle injured and the woman dead from gunshot wounds.

Biffle is being held on a $750,003 bond, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. His next pretrial hearing was set for Nov. 17.