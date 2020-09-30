Amazon fulfillment center reopening Thursday after deadly shooting

Amazon's fulfillment center remains closed Wednesday after a woman is dead and a man is hurt in a shooting Tuesday night.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Amazon employees are telling First Coast News they are worried about their safety after a deadly shooting took place at its fulfillment center on the Northside Tuesday night.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says a female employee was killed and a male employee was hurt after the shooting at Amazon’s Northside fulfillment center. Police believe this was a domestic incident, but other employees are wondering how someone could bring a gun inside.

On Tuesday evening, Amazon employees got a text the facility would reopen at 5:45 pm on Wednesday evening.

Police are still actively investigating and employees tell First Coast News they have questions about what measures could be in place in the future.

“We really don’t feel safe at that job,” one anonymous employee told First Coast News.

The employee was not working at the time of the shooting but says security only checks workers when they leave the building.

“They don’t check you at all, they only check you when you leave so you don’t steal their product,” the employee said.

First Coast News reached out to Amazon asking about its security measures.

Instead, the company responded with a statement.

“This is a terrible tragedy. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families, and all those who have been impacted by this incident. We are working closely with the Sheriff as they investigate,” Leah Seay, Amazon spokesperson told First Coast News.

Amazon says this involved two individuals and the building was immediately evacuated. The company is offering counseling and support to employees at the building.

Some employees are scared to return to work.

“It’s just not safe," one employee said. "You don’t want to work for a company and you feel like you’re about to lose your life."

This is the second deadly shooting to occur at the Pecan Park Road fulfillment center.