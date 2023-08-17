Amanda Guthrie tells judge she will not testify in her own trial

The Jacksonville mother is charged with aggravated manslaughter in the shooting of her 14-year-old daughter.. Guthrie's daughter was playing with an unlocked gun.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The trial of Amanda Guthrie continued into its third day Thursday. The Jacksonville mother is charged with aggravated manslaughter in the shooting of her 14-year-old daughter in 2021. Guthrie's daughter was playing with an unlocked gun in the family's home when she was shot in the head.

Guthrie told the judge she would not testify in her own trial but her wife, Ashley McMullin and a forensic expert testified on behalf of the defense.

McMullin calls herself the victim's 'second mother' and says she will never forget the call from Guthrie telling her Ayva was shot. She described Guthrie as 'completely disarrayed' and in 'shock' on the phone.

McMullin testified they bought the gun from Guthrie's boss years ago having never taken any firearm safety courses. McMullin says they kept it on top of the armoire in the bedroom for protection, in case there was an intruder in the home.

"Why did you not keep that gun locked up in a lock box?" Guthrie's lawyer Richard Landes asked.

“Because we wouldn’t be able to get to it in time," Ashley McMullin said.

“Did you keep that gun as far as you knew loaded?” Landes asked.

“No," McMullin said.

"And what was the reason for that?" Landes asked.

"Because we thought it was safe to keep the clip separate from the gun. It’s not loaded it’s safe," McMullin said.

Then, the prosecutor spoke to McMullin on the stand.

“You were never taught that you were not supposed to put your finger on the trigger?” the prosecutor asked.

“No," McMullin said.

"And that you are supposed to treat a firearm like it’s always loaded?” the prosecutor asked.

“No," McMullin said.

Forensic expert Michael LaForte was also brought into testify. He says he was in charge of reconstructing the scene.

Michael LaForte:

Did the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office conduct a proper investigation of the scene?" Landes asked.

"No," Michael LaForte said.

"Did the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office adequately reconstruct the shooting incident?" Landes asked.

"No," LaForte said. "You've got the damage to the picture and to the wall and most of all you have the deformed bullet that does not deform in that way just going through somebody's head."

He says detectives notes say when Ayva was shot, the gun was pointed at her but he disagrees. LaForte says the gun was pointed to the floor, and the bullet, already deformed, ricocheted off the tile and hit the victim. His opinion contradicts Guthrie's call to 911 saying she quote 'shot up'.

LaForte says the shooting happened in a very small space.