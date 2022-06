Amanda Carmella Kerr is missing from Oklawaha, Florida.

OCKLAWAHA, Fla. — Amanda Carmella Kerr, 32, was last seen 17 days ago, the Marion County Sheriff's Office said.

Kerr is considered missing and endangered. Police say she is mentally ill and has not had her medication.

Kerr is a white female with black hair and hazel eyes. She has a large tattoo on her neck that says "Rick." She is 5'6 and 126 pounds.

She was last seen on 17900 block of SE 95th State Road in Ocklawaha, Florida.