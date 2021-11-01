Attorney for alleged Pier One cougher asks for case to be pushed back

Debra Hunter faces assault charges for deliberately coughing in a woman’s face at a Pier One in at the Jacksonville Town Center in June, according to police reports.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The woman whose cough was heard around the country was back in court Monday, Jan. 11.

Debra Hunter faces assault charges for deliberately coughing in a woman’s face at a Pier One in at the Jacksonville Town Center in June, according to police reports.

The woman she coughed on – a cancer patient – was recording Hunter yelling at store employees. According to police reports and the recording, Hunter responded by walking up to the woman and coughing in her face. The video quickly went viral.

Hunter pleaded not guilty to the charges.

On Monday, her attorney asked the case be pushed back as he prepares mitigating evidence for the judge to consider.