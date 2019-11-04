Mobile users click here to watch live.

*WARNING: Photos may be disturbing to some.

The second-degree murder trial of Michael Haim continued on Wednesday with gruesome evidence coming to light.

Jurors were shown photos of Bonnie Haim's remains as they arrived at the Medical Examiner's Office. Prosecutor Mizrahi says, "this was not an easy one" for him and the Medical Examiner agreed.

Her remains were found by her son in the backyard of their family home while doing renovations. He described the gut-wrenching moment on the stand Tuesday when he made the realization they were remains.

"I picked up the coconut object and it ended up being the top part of her skull…we looked back in the hole and saw teeth."

Bonnie Haim's bones were "falling apart" according to defense attorney Janis Warren, but her acrylic nails survived their 22-year internment. Warren questioned Medical Examiner Stroh why they weren't scraped for evidence.

The court also heard from Haim's former cellmates in jail who testified that Haim told them that he killed his wife. One of the cellmates, Keyshawn, asked him to be removed from his cell after that.

"He had to go. He's a murderer."