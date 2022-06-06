Deputies: Jet ski thief arrested, found floating nowhere in Intracoastal Waterway

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff's Office skimmed into action on the Halifax River Sunday to stop an alleged jet-ski thief in the act.
This was all thanks to a generous Ormond Beach family who let deputies use their boat, deputies say.
Ronald Williams, 48, didn't get too far, because the jet ski he was allegedly attempting to steal would not start, Volusia County officers said. Also, Williams apparently didn't know how to swim.
A body camera video recording shows deputies throwing a rope to Williams, who was sitting on the jet-ski which had drifted into the Intracoastal Waterway.
While apprehending Williams, VSO officers instructed him to get off the jet ski and swim over to the boat they were in, when Williams responded that he couldn't swim.
"So you're gonna take a jet-ski and you don't know how to swim?" the VSO said.
The Volusia Sheriff's Office posted the video to their Facebook page and thanked the family for the use of their boat.
"Just want to say THANK YOU to an Ormond Beach family who let our deputies interrupt their Sunday afternoon to apprehend a suspect on a stolen jet ski.
Around 12:30 p.m., deputies responded to assist the Ormond Beach Police Department on a report of an in-progress theft of a jet ski. The suspect (Ronald Williams, DOB 3/4/1974) had been unable to get the watercraft started, but decided to float away on it anyway.
Nearby, a family was about to head out on the water for the afternoon, but instead they allowed deputies to take their boat over to the suspect, who was still floating in the Intracoastal Waterway trying to get the jet ski started.
Williams was taken into custody without incident, and the jet ski was returned to its owner.
We really appreciate the help from our residents!"