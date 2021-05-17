All clear given after a suspicious package forces evacuation in Southpoint

Police say employees at a nearby business notified officers of a suspicious tote box in the parking lot area of Sleiman Parkway.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville business building was evacuated Monday after a suspicious package was found in the Southpoint area.

According to multiple reports, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office received a call for a gas leak on Sleiman Parkway around 7 a.m.

In addition to the gas leak, police say employees at a nearby business notified officers of a suspicious tote box in the parking lot area of Sleiman Parkway and Salisbury Road.

The hazardous devices team responded to the area and police say found personal items in the tote. The business that called in the suspicious package did evacuate the building due to safety precautions.