Victim in shooting in Alderman Park area of Jacksonville identified as father of 4

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 37-year-old father of four has been identified by family as the victim in a shooting on Friday.
Erik Fountano was pronounced dead on the scene in the Alderman Park area, officials said.
The Jacksonville Sheriff's office responded to the 800 block of Alderman Road following reports of a shooting at around 10:30 p.m. Officers found Fountano with gunshot wounds.
The Fountano family is asking that the public step up with any information they may have his death.
Anyone with information is asked to call First Coast Crimestoppers at 1-866-845-8477. You will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward up to $3,000.