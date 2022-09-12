Victim in shooting in Alderman Park area of Jacksonville identified as father of 4

Erik Fontano, 37, was killed late Friday night in the Alderman Park area, family confirmed. They are asking the public to come forward with any information.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 37-year-old father of four has been identified by family as the victim in a shooting on Friday.

Erik Fountano was pronounced dead on the scene in the Alderman Park area, officials said.

The Jacksonvil le Sheriff's office responded to the 800 block of Alderman Road following reports of a shooting at around 10:30 p.m. Officers found Fountano with gunshot wounds.

The Fountano family is asking that the public step up with any information they may have his death.