Police: Jacksonville man arrested after leaving child on Arlington Expressway median during rush hour

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was arrested Friday on child abuse charges after he dropped and left a child in the median on Arlington Expressway, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office wrote in an arrest report.

Around 7 a.m, a witness told police she saw Albert Paul Bradley attempt to climb the fence in the 8-foot fence in the median of the expressway while holding a child. He allegedly dropped the child in the median and continued climbing over the fence, taking off on foot across the highway -- in rush hour traffic.

A passerby stopped and grabbed the child, the arrest report says. The passerby returned the child safely to someone, whose name and relation to the child have been redacted in the JSO report.

Bradley told officers he had used marijuana and molly (also called ecstasy or MDMA), as well as consumed alcohol. Due to his drug use, he believed he was being chased by people with guns, he said, according to the police report.