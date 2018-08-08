A K-9 officer with the Alachua County Sheriff's Office narrowly escaped becoming a snack for a nearly 6-foot rattlesnake while catching a bad guy.

It's a hero story with possibly the cutest and furriest hero.

K-9 officer Knight began a pursuit with his human partner of a suspect who was said to be "on drugs" and acting erratically. The suspect, identified as Samuel Cox, attempted to steal a truck right down the road from an accident. At that accident scene, a man matching Cox's description was seen fleeing the scene.

Cox fled and that is when K-9 Knight and his partner began to chase the suspect.

While running after the suspect the K-9 encountered a nearly 6-foot rattlesnake which lunged at Knight once before the officer was able to shoot it. Knight continued to pursue the suspect, despite his human partner not knowing if he was bitten or not, but he would not be deterred.

The suspect battered both officers, including biting the human officer and drawing blood, while they attempted to take him down but eventually he was arrested and charged with carjacking, multiple counts of battery on a law enforcement officer, harming a police dog, resisting with violence and a drug law violation.

Despite bumps and bruises, both the K-9 officer and his companion will return to work as normal.

