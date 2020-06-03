Alabama inmate Nathaniel Woods was put to death Thursday night, three hours after his scheduled execution was initially delayed when the U.S. Supreme Court stepped in for a last-minute review of his case.

But the high court ultimately declined to intervene, and Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey also said she would not impede the execution, sealing Woods' fate.

Woods, 43, who was convicted for his role in the fatal shootings of three Birmingham police officers in 2004, was pronounced dead at 9:01 p.m. by lethal injection, the Alabama Department of Corrections said. He had no last words but appeared to arrange his hands in a sign of his Islamic faith, according to The Associated Press.

"Nathaniel Woods is 100% innocent," Spencer, who remains on death row, wrote in an open letter. "I know that to be a fact because I'm the person that shot and killed all three of the officers that Nathaniel was subsequently charged and convicted of murdering. Nathaniel Woods doesn't even deserve to be incarcerated, much less executed."

CLICK HERE to read NBC News' full story.

Alabama inmate Nathaniel Woods was put to death Thursday night, three hours after his scheduled execution was initially delayed when the U.S. Supreme Court stepped in for a last-minute review of his case.

NBC News

ALSO: Florida inmate takes back confession that could have led to new trial for man on death row

ALSO: Mayport Monster pleads guilty in death penalty case