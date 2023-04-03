Aiden Fucci's mom, Crystal Smith, expected to appear in court Tuesday on evidence tampering charge

Deputies say surveillance video shows her washing blood out of her son’s jeans after he stabbed his St. Johns County classmate over 100 times.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Crystal Smith, the mother of convicted killer AIden Fucci, is expected to have her final pretrial hearing Tuesday.

According to deputies’ reports, when Smith was with Fucci in the Sheriff’s Office interrogation room, she advised him to “find his story and stick with it.”

Reports say she also “attempted to convince him” he was wearing khakis the night of the murder, rather than the allegedly bloody blue jeans.

The reports say Smith whispered the word “blood” to him as if to remind him the pants were not clean.

Fucci was booked into prison last month following an emotional sentencing hearing. The teen was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his classmate Tristyn Bailey.

Fucci was booked into the Suwannee Correctional Institution which is located at 5964 U.S. Highway 90 in Live Oak, Florida.