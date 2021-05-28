Aiden Fucci makes first court appearance since being charged as an adult

Aiden Fucci, 14, is facing first-degree murder charges in the death of St. Johns County teen Tristyn Bailey. He could receive life in prison.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Aiden Fucci, the St. Johns County teen accused of stabbing 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey to death, will make his first court appearance since being charged as an adult for first-degree murder Friday morning.

Fucci, 14, is expected to appear before a judge in a St. Johns Court at 9 a.m., according to the State Attorney's Office.

At this time, it is unclear if Fucci is currently housed at the St. Johns County Jail, as the jail does not have facilities for juvenile defendants.

The Seventh Judicial Circuit Court of Florida will stream the hearing live on multiple platforms, the State Attorney's Office said.

On Thursday, the State Attorney's Office announced a grand jury indicted Fucci on first-degree murder charges, which automatically moves his case to adult court. He had previously been charged with second-degree murder in Bailey's death.

“I believe the amount of evidence presented by the state attorney makes it pretty clear on why they believe adult sanctions were appropriate and a first-degree murder charge was appropriate," said Christina Opsahl, a former prosecutor with the 7th Judicial Circuit.

The State Attorney's Office also discussed some of the disturbing details surrounding Bailey's murder, in which she was stabbed more than 100 times.

“She was fighting for life,” State Attorney R.J. Larizza said. "To say it was horrific could arguably be made as an understatement."

The Bailey Family also released a statement following Thursday's announcement, which says in part:

"We appreciate that today's outcome is directly the result of the thorough and comprehensive work from the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office along with the 7th District State Attorney's office as part of the initial steps to bring justice for Tristyn's murder. We would specifically like to recognize the Criminal Investigations Unit of the SJSO.