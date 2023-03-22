40 years or life: Judge will make decision in Aiden Fucci case Friday

Example video title will go here for this video

At 16, Fucci faces the possibility of life in prison. In closing, his attorney stressed his youth when asking for a 40-year sentence, while the State asked for life.

'Nothing moving forward for Aiden Fucci will be easy, and it shouldn't be'

The defense: 'A child is now before the court for the life he took of another child'

'He was the only person in the world who knew where Tristyn'

The prosecution: 'He wanted to do it'

While she gave her opening statement, Peoples displayed pictures of Fucci as a young child -- seemingly healthy and happy.

She submitted letters from Fucci, his mother, Crystal Smith, and his father, Jason Fucci, to the court before she began her statement. She said that the letter, written by Fucci in early March, contained an apology, "to the best of his ability."

Peoples said in her argument that Fucci will be punished, "and should be," but repeatedly stressed that he is "a child."

State Prosecutor Jennifer Dunton asked that Fucci be given the maximum of life in prison, while his attorney, public defender Rosemarie Peoples, asked that that Judge R. Lee Smith give him 40 years.

Regardless of what sentence the judge decides on, Fucci's case will be up for 25 years because he is a minor.

Fucci cannot receive the death penalty because he is a minor.

Fucci, who was 14 years old at the time, is now 16. He faces the possibility of life in prison. The minimum mandatory for the crime -- first-degree murder -- is 40 years.

After two days of testimony and emotional victim impact statements, prosecuting attorneys representing the state of Florida and Aiden Fucci's defense team delivered their closing arguments. Court will take a one-day recess and return on Friday morning.

After nearly two years, Aiden Fucci will learn his fate Friday.

To read more about who Tristyn Bailey was, click here .

Aiden Fucci's sentencing will be streamed gavel-to-gavel on FirstCoastNews.com, the First Coast News app and on our YouTube page .

: The prosecution: 'He wanted to do it'

State Attorney Jennifer Dunton began with the saying: "Pictures are worth a thousand words."

She addressed the judge, referencing photos of Tristyn's dead body: "I know you will never forget those photos." She talked about how Tristyn was alive during the attack, evidenced by the defense wounds all over her hands and arms; how she would have suffered and how her family has to reckon with that fact.

"She was conscious and alive for this attack," Dunton said. "She was fighting."

Dunton next referenced testimony by Dr. Gregory Pritchard, a psychologist who testified on behalf of the prosecution Tuesday.

She summed up his testimony: "Something is seriously wrong with Aiden Fucci, and in a bad way."

The judge is being asked to consider whether the crime was "impetuous," meaning Fucci was acting with impulse.

Dunton spoke about Fucci's documented preoccupation with "death and killing."

"That's not youth," she told the court. "That's not poor decision-making."

Fucci told his girlfriend that he intended to kill, and the way he intended to do it: "He wanted to do it. He said it would be a night, he would drag somebody in the woods and he would stab them. He said it would be soon, within a month. He said he would 'act innocent, keep killing and then run away.'"

This crime was not the product of impulse, she argued, but long-planned.

"He knew when, and he knew it was going to be soon," she said. "His 'when' ended up being may 9, 2021, and his 'who'... ended up being Tristyn Bailey."

Fucci's possibility of rehabilitation was a topic of debate during the two days of testimony. Dunton said while the ability to change Fucci will be a bigger question in 25 years when his case is reviewed. But the court can still examine Fucci's current prognosis.