Aiden Fucci's legal team files motion to push back November murder trial

Court records show that a motion requesting additional preparation time has been filed ahead of Fucci's trial in the death of Tristyn Bailey.

Aiden Fucci's jury trial may be postponed if a judge grants a motion for defense continuance, court records show.

A motion for continuance is a request for additional time to review a case before a trial, meaning the trial in the grisly stabbing death of Tristyn Bailey could come even later than the planned November date.

The full document has not been released yet.

Whenever his trial does arrive, a grand jury has already decided that Fucci, 15, will be tried for murder as an adult. If convicted, he could serve life in prison.

Fucci was 14 years old old when he allegedly stabbed Tristyn 114 times, a crime that drew national attention to St. Johns County due to its brutality and Fucci's strange, eerie behavior -- he posted to Snapchat inquiring of Tristyn's whereabouts from a squad car after his arrest.

Another new filing was made available last week in Fucci's case.

Fucci's filing says he will not speak with any jail psychologist or jail minister about the case without his attorney present.